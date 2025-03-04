Camila Cabello feels grateful for 'so much' love in her life

Camila Cabello extends heartfelt greetings to fans on special occasion

Camila Cabello is extending heartfelt thanks to her family and friends for celebrating her 28th birthday.

The Shameless singer, who celebrated her birthday on Monday, March 3, took to her Instagram Stories to express gratitude for the outpouring of love she received on the special occasion.

Sharing a photo of herself with all the other birthday festivities, Camila wrote in the caption, “Feeling very lucky today to have so much love in my life.

“Thank you to anyone who’s taken the time to send me a birthday message and made me feel special.

“Yours,

“C. xoxoxoxox”

This comes on the heels of her show-stopping appearance at the Elton John Oscars party on Sunday, March 2, where she playfully teased her birthday with a hilarious post.

Unveiling her stunning look from the big night, the 28-year-old wrote at the time, “Walking into my bday like aaaOOOhhAAAAOH!!!!!!! (obvi wicked battle cry).”

Fans rushed to the comments section to wish the former Fifth Harmony band member on her big day.

One fan wrote, “Happy Birthday C!”

Another chimed in, adding, “HAPPY BDAY BABY C!”