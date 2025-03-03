Timothee Chalamet's girlfriend Kylie Jenner under fire for disrespecting Elton John

Kylie Jenner has recently faced online backlash for disrespecting Elton John during 97th Annual Academy Awards on March 2.

In the clip shared via PEOPLE, the 27-year-old reality star's Oscar-nominated boyfriend Timothée Chalamet hugged Elton inside the Dolby Theatre before turning around to introduce the music legend to her.

It’s not clear but Kylie decided not to stand up and greet the 77-year-old singer, who also kissed her extended right hand.

As soon as the clip went viral on social media, netizens slammed Kylie as one wrote in the comment section, “Money can't buy manners or respect.”

“Oh no no no you get up for Sir Elton John!” remarked another.

A third user added, “That is Sir Elton John. You stand when being greeted to him.”

“Wow mama Kris [Jenner] - did you not teach your daughter any manners?” said a fourth user.

It is pertinent to note that Kylie had no issue standing up in her revealing black Miu Miu gown to greet both of her boyfriend's A Complete Unknown leading ladies Monica Barbaro and Elle Fanning.

Meanwhile, Kylie was also spotted standing up with Timothée's A Complete Unknown co-star Edward Norton and his wife Shauna Robertson.

For the unversed, the reality star and Timothée had been dating since April 2023.