Carole Middleton parties with William and Kate on big day

Kate Middleton's mother Carole Middleton celebrated a special day with the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children as the family returns to normal life after a challenging time together.

Carole celebrated her milestone 70th birthday in the Caribbean, joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, sources have claimed. It was also a welcome respite for Kate following her cancer treatment over the past year.

Pippa and James with their respective families also attended the party. The Caribbean has long been William and his wife Kate's retreat since the early days of their relationship.

In the Caribbean, Carole transforms into what locals call an "island legend". She reportedly enjoys socialising with friends, including John Brinkley, who ran a Chelsea wine bar.

Kate's mom is also a regular at Basil's Bar and never misses the weekly Cotton House party.

"She loves a few bottles of cold white wine and leaves Michael despairing of her antics sometimes," an island source told Mail.

"Carole is Queen of the island. She really lets loose, and she’s a hoot. But these days, she tends to do most of her socialising before Kate and the family arrive. Once they get there, Carole goes to ground and prefers to have private catered dinners at the villa," the source explained.