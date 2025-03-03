Brenda Song celebrates fellow Disney alums Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus

'They're such talented women,' gushes Song, who is promoting her new Netflix series 'Running Point'

Brenda Song couldn’t be happier for her fellow Disney alums’ success.

While promoting her new Netflix series Running Point at The Paley Center for Media in New York on February 25, the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum reflected on the careers of Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, and other former Disney stars.

“It is so incredible. Seeing my contemporaries growing up, it’s like the most beautiful thing,” Song, 36, shared with People magazine. “I’ve been fortunate to run into Selena [amid] all this craziness, and I’m just so incredibly proud.”

Gomez, 32, has dominated both TV and film, winning a SAG Award for Only Murders in the Building and earning multiple best supporting actress nominations for her work in the musical crime film Emilia Pérez.

Cyrus, also 32, has had a standout year as well, winning a Grammy for her collaboration on Beyoncé’s II Most Wanted and earning a Golden Globe nomination for Beautiful That Way. The Hannah Montana star also earned her first two Grammys last year.

“They’re finally getting the flowers that they deserve,” the Wendy Wu actress said. “They’re also such talented women, and to see them transition from children to young adults to adulthood is absolutely beautiful — and seeing them doing it with such grace has been fantastic,” Song added.

As for her own journey, Song is staying busy both personally and professionally.

The mom of two, who shares her kids with fiancé Macaulay Culkin, stars alongside Kate Hudson in Running Point, a sports comedy loosely inspired by the life of L.A. Lakers President Jeanie Buss.