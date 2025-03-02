All Eyes on Hollywood: 2025 Oscars to bring drama or elegance?

The biggest star-studded night in Hollywood is just around the corner, and the world is watching and hoping to see more glamour than ever in history along with a few controversies.

Oscars have always been a stage for unforgettable moments and to appreciate hard working artists. And sometimes, they pay tribute to legendary names of the industry. While other times, the night takes an unexpected turn, with many controversies and subs.

At the 95th Oscars, what began as a joke quickly turned into a heated situation in history. Before accepting his Best Actor trophy, Will Smith walked to the stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock, who crack a sensitive joke about the actor’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith, across his face, leaving the whole audience stunned.

Back in 2001 Oscars, Angelina Jolie made headlines, not just for winning an Academy Award but for a moment that left everyone gossiping. On the red carpet, the Maria star shared an unexpected passionate kiss with her brother James Haven.

Later that crazy night, when Jolie was asked about the kiss, she shared: "I’m just so in love with my brother right now."

However, despite all the past drama, the Academy now hopes to bring smooth and graceful show for its audience.