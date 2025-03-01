Blake Lively makes major legal move ahead of Justin Baldoni trial

Blake Lively, who is knee deep in her legal drama with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, has started to gear up for the trial to begin.

The 37-year-old actress has reportedly hired an expert as her legal advisor to help her out in the trial scheduled to begin March 2026.

The Gossip Girl alum has reportedly hired Nick Shapiro, who has been CIA’s deputy chief of staff, as well as senior advisor to former director John Brennon, according to Page Six.

“The litigation team for Ms. Lively retained Mr. Shapiro to advise on the legal communications strategy for the ongoing sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit occurring in the Southern District of New York,” Lively’s legal team told the outlet.

Shapiro’s resume also boasts of national security, since he has also served in the White House as a Senior Counterterrorism and Homeland Security Aide on the National Security Council and was former President Obama’s National Security Spokesperson.

Lively and Baldoni have been involved in a legal battle since December, when she accused him for sexual harassment as well as creation of uncomfortable work environment on the set of their 2024 movie.

The Jane the Virgin star has denied her claims and filed a $400 million defamation and extortion lawsuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.