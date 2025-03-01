King Charles delights Princess Anne with special honour to her husband

King Charles honours Princess Anne's husband with heartfelt tribute

King Charles honoured Princess Anne's husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Hamilton on his milestone birthday.

The official social media account of the royal family shared two delightful photos on this auspicious occasion.

The first picture featured Sir Timothy Hamilton in his uniform beaming with joy.

Whereas, the Princess Royal and her life partner were seen passing huge smiles at a royal event in the second photo.

The King's message reads, "Wishing a happy 70th birthday to Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence," alongside an emoji of cake.

It is important to note that Princess Anne and her family always played a key role in supporting the monarch and the royal family, especially after serious health woes.

The Princess Royal, who is known as the hardest-working royal of the Firm, always stood alongside her husband for the service and goodwill of the people.