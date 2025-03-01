Millie Bobby Brown pays tribute to Pamela Anderson, Gwyneth Paltrow

Millie Bobby Brown has been paying homage to Hollywood icons while promoting her new Netflix film, The Electric State.

At the film's premiere in Madrid, Spain, Brown wore a sheer, blue beaded dress designed by Giorgio Armani, which was previously worn by Gwyneth Paltrow at the 1998 Shakespeare in Love New York premiere.

Brown shared photos of herself in the dress on Instagram, alongside a snap of Paltrow wearing the same outfit in 1998. She simply tagged Paltrow in the caption, showing her respect and admiration for the actress.

This isn't the first time Brown has channeled a Hollywood icon. She has also been paying tribute to Pamela Anderson, dying her hair blonde and selecting outfits inspired by the Baywatch star.

"She's an icon," Brown said of Anderson in an interview with Extra. "A lot of these references I am pulling are her."

Brown also addressed the attention her new blonde look has received, saying: "People really responded... I guess it can be quite jarring! I love when I see people change their hair color... It's fun... It's been different to change it up."

In addition to her tributes to Paltrow and Anderson, Brown has also expressed her desire to play Britney Spears in a biopic.

"Nothing would make me happier than being able to play such an iconic, beautiful person," she told ET. "I leave that to the Gods."

Brown has also spoken about the parallels between her own life and Spears', having both grown up in the public eye. "I wanna play a real person... I think her story, first of all, resonates with me," she said on the Drew Barrymore Show in 2022.