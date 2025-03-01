Jennifer Coolidge wants ‘something terrible’ to happen to Jon Gries’ in ‘The White Lotus’

Jennifer Coolidge on Jon Gries’ in ‘The White Lotus’ character

Jennifer Coolidge may not be returning for The White Lotus Season 3, but that doesn’t mean she’s letting go of the drama.

In fact, she’s keeping a close eye on the HBO hit—and she has some very strong feelings about what should happen next.

Coolidge, who played the unforgettable Tanya in the first two seasons of the Mike White-created series, had a dramatic exit when her character met a tragic (and somewhat clumsy) demise in Season 2.

But she hasn’t forgotten about Greg—played by Jon Gries—who, despite a very suspicious role in Tanya’s downfall, is back for the new season under the name Gary. And let’s just say Coolidge isn’t exactly rooting for his redemption arc.

“Jon Gries has shown up [again as Tanya’s former husband, Greg],” Coolidge told Forbes. “I hope he gets it! I hope they do something terrible to him.”

Clearly, no love lost there.

As for sitting this season out? Well, she’s not thrilled.

“I’m envious as hell,” she admitted. Fans have thrown around the idea of Tanya’s twin sister making an appearance, but Coolidge shut down the possibility.

“I know! Look, it’s not like I haven’t wished or whatever, but it isn’t happening. It doesn’t matter—they don’t need me. Mike White can tell a story better than anybody.”

That said, she’s already bracing for the chaos ahead.

“I just felt like everything [Mike White] set up—it’s really eerie—you’re not quite sure what people are up to yet,” she teased. “My guess? Something’s going to go horribly wrong. I think it’s really going to go wrong.”

Considering The White Lotus has never been known for happily ever afters, she’s probably onto something.

Coolidge, of course, won two Emmys for her role as Tanya, and while she may not be back this season, one thing is clear—she's still fully invested in the drama.