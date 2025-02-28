King Charles office releases new statement about key royal figure

Buckingham Palace has issued a delightful video of Prince Edward as he met with a number of young people in Peterborough who have been working towards their Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) Award.
Duchess Sophie's husband appeared in good spirits as he displayed his quick-witted sense of humour at Boxing Futures, a charity which supports disadvantaged young people, using boxing training to deliver its wellbeing programmes.
The royal family's social media accounts shared the highlights of his trip with a a statement: "A memorable trip to Peterborough."
The statement read: "HRH The Duke of Edinburgh met with young people who are making an incredible difference to their communities through a life-changing DofE Award.
"The Duke visited @boxingfuturesuk – who work to reduce loneliness and improve mental and physical health of disadvantaged young people through non-contact boxing. Through DofE, young people develop core skills, build confidence and gain motivation."
The palace continued: "Keeping up’ with the sporting theme, The Duke visited @theposh meeting young people who do their DofE through the Peterborough United Foundation, as well as students from two local SEND schools who carry out litter-picking around the stadium, as part of their DofE volunteering.
The Duke concluded his visit by meeting young people @railworldwildlifehaven who are making an incredible impact through their DofE volunteering. A huge thank you to everyone involved in this inspiring visit."
Prince William and Kate Middleton have 'always' been a 'fun' and 'competitive' couple in private
Bebe Rexha reacts to bodyshaming trolls on social media
Michelle Trachtenberg last few days before her demise revealed
King Charles office releases statement for Prince William and Kate Middleton on royal family's official website
Kate Hudson opens up about finding fame and fortune at a very young age
Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett have officially started filming much-anticipated 'Verity'