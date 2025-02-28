 
Friday February 28, 2025
By Web Desk
February 28, 2025
King Charles office releases new statement about key royal figure

Buckingham Palace has issued a delightful video of Prince Edward as he met with a number of young people in Peterborough who have been working towards their Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) Award.

Duchess Sophie's husband appeared in good spirits as he displayed his quick-witted sense of humour at Boxing Futures, a charity which supports disadvantaged young people, using boxing training to deliver its wellbeing programmes.

The royal family's social media accounts shared the highlights of his trip with a a statement:  "A memorable trip to Peterborough."

The statement read: "HRH The Duke of Edinburgh met with young people who are making an incredible difference to their communities through a life-changing DofE Award.

"The Duke visited @boxingfuturesuk – who work to reduce loneliness and improve mental and physical health of disadvantaged young people through non-contact boxing. Through DofE, young people develop core skills, build confidence and gain motivation."

The palace continued: "Keeping up’ with the sporting theme, The Duke visited @theposh meeting young people who do their DofE through the Peterborough United Foundation, as well as students from two local SEND schools who carry out litter-picking around the stadium, as part of their DofE volunteering.

The Duke concluded his visit by meeting young people @railworldwildlifehaven who are making an incredible impact through their DofE volunteering. A huge thank you to everyone involved in this inspiring visit."