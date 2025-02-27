Kate Middleton praises 'amazing' Prince William's support amid cancer news

Kate Middleton is giving credit where it’s due — praising Prince William for his unwavering support amid her cancer battle.
While greeting well-wishers in Pontypridd, Wales, on St. David’s Day, Princess Kate was asked about her husband and didn’t hesitate to share her gratitude.
“He has been amazing,” she said warmly while holding a Welsh flag in the rain.
She also acknowledged the overwhelming public support, adding that she and her family have “felt the support from everyone” and that it has “meant a lot.”
Kate, 42, has remained mostly out of the public eye since announcing her cancer diagnosis, but her return to royal duties in Wales was met with cheers.
Royal fans quickly reacted to her sweet words, with one user on X calling her “a real treasure” and another saying her kindness in the midst of hardship was a “testament to her strength.”
During their visit, the Prince and Princess of Wales met with locals impacted by severe flooding and visited community spaces working to recover from recent storms.
They also stopped by the town’s historic market, where they rolled up their sleeves to make traditional Welsh cakes.
Wales holds a special place in their hearts, as the couple lived there before and after their 2011 wedding.
