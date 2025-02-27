Kate Middleton, Prince William share romantic moment during Wales trip

Kate Middleton and Prince William showcased their love during a day out in Wales.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Pontypridd in south Wales ahead of St. David's Day on March 1.

After spending time with the community and hearing from those affected by severe flooding, the couple headed home by train, holding hands as they walked through the train station.

A video shared on X, formerly twitter, captured the sweet moment.

"Thank you, Pontypridd!" the couple's office wrote, adding emojis of a waving hand and the Welsh flag. Kensington Palace also shared the message in Welsh.

This marks one of the couple's more affectionate public displays, following a period of reduced royal responsibilities for Kate after announcing her cancer treatment in March 2024.

In September, Kate shared that she completed chemotherapy and in January, revealed she is in remission.

In a September 9 video, Kate said, "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family... Life as you know it can change in an instant, and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

Local resident Gwyneth Hutton praised the couple's visit, saying, "It's fabulous that they took the time to visit us here. She's looking so well – she must be feeling well if she's happy to do this kind of thing."