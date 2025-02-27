Kim Kardashian, North West's relationship takes dramatic turn

Kim Kardashian has shared a heartwarming update about her relationship with her 11-year-old daughter North West.

After years of tension, the SKIMS mogul revealed that North has become more affectionate and loving towards her.

"North is obsessed with me now and calls me with her friends," Kim told her sister Kourtney Kardashian on the recent episode of The Kardashians. "Like, 'Mom, I love you. You're the best mom, I love you so much.'"

The star attributed the change in North's behaviour to the aftermath of her divorce from Kanye West in 2022. "I think it was all the divorce," Kim said. "It's insane, the turnaround."

In the past, North had preferred living with Kanye, who is now married to Bianca Censori. "She'll be like, 'Dad is the best,'" Kim recalled. "'He has it all figured out. He doesn't have a nanny, he doesn't have a chef, he doesn't have security. He lives in an apartment.'"

Kourtney noted that her own children had similar reactions when staying with their father, Scott Disick. "'Dad has the best house, your house sucks. He has the best house. It's not super big, the vibe's better,'" Kourtney recalled.

The mother-of-four reflected on the experience, saying, "Kourtney always says that North is my lesson on this planet. I'm supposed to learn even more about patience—she teaches me patience. She has taught me a lot about life."