Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick addresses weight loss drug rumours

Scott Disick sets record straight on using weight loss drugs

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick has now addressed the weight loss drugs speculations, nearly an year later.

The 41-year-old reality star sparked the rumours when a weight loss medicine Mounjarno was spotted in his fridge during Season 5 of The Kardashians.

The shot, which was only a brief one, featured Khloe Kardashian going through his fridge, where eagle-eyed fans spotted Mounjarno kept in the fridge door.

In the season before that, Scott had gone through weight gain after suffering from a car accident, but he had lost all of it in the Season 5 premiere.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, aired this Wednesday, February 26th, Khloe called Scott to inquire if he had seen any of the articles regarding his weight loss drug.

Scott seemed surprised at first but then laughed it off, claiming that he didn’t care what others think.

Khloe went on to explain, “Someone sent me a clip from the show and he's opening his fridge, and in his fridge it's weight loss medication.”

When asked if he had seen the clip, Scott responded, “No! It shows the Mounjaro?' Scott asked, as both Khloe and Kendall start laughing, while Scott adds, 'You're lying!”

“It's everywhere, Scott,” Khloe laughingly replayed the clip and paused at the boxes of Mounjaro in the dairy crisper.

“Oh, f--k me running,” Scott said with a laugh, going on to add, “By the way, I'm not embarrassed that I took it.”