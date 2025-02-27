Who is Michelle Trachtenberg's boyfriend Jay Cohen?

Michelle Trachtenberg died on February 26 at the age of 39

Michelle Trachtenberg, who died on February 26 at the age of 39, left her friend and family mourning for the loss.

People reported that the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star was found “unconscious and unresponsive” in her Midtown apartment early morning on February 26.

The cause of her death has not been revealed yet, but the police has ruled out any “criminality” involved in it.

The Gossip Girl alum had been in a long-term relationship with her boyfriend Jay Cohen whom she began dating in 2020.

So let’s see who Jay Cohen is:

Talent agent

Cohen is a partner at the Gersh Agency – one of oldest talent agencies in Hollywood.

The first movie he produced and self-financed was 1994’s Swimming with Sharks.

Investment banker turned producer

Before entering the world of movies, he had a successful career as investment banker at Wall Street.

As per his talk during 2015’s Toronto International Film Festival, he learned about the movie business as he accidently financed movies. His career in movies took off when he collaborated with actors like Dustin Hoffman, Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn.

His producing credits include Bride Wars, Two for the Money.

Father

Cohen is a father of two daughters: Lili and Rachel. Keeping in view multiple pictures he has posted of his children, he appears to be a loving father.

For the unversed, Tratenberg has a long list of movie and TV credits. She has worked in movies including Ice Princess, 17 Again, EuroTrip, Black Christmas, Inspector Gadget and dramas like Truth or Scare, Mercy, Human Kind of.

Tributes pour in from Blake Lively, Ed Westwick, Chace Crawford among other co-workers and friends who are shocked at her untimely death.