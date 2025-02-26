Kate and William 'pleased to be back' in first Wales visit after tragedy

Kate and William had a classic Welsh cake bake-off during their visit

Kate Middleton and Prince William are back in Wales for the first time since Kate’s cancer diagnosis, marking their return with a meaningful visit to the flood-stricken country. And what better way to kick things off than with a classic Welsh cake bake-off?

“Anyone for Welsh cakes?” the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote on Instagram, sharing a snap of themselves baking at The Welsh Cake Shop in Pontypridd.

They added, “A pleasure to be back in Wales, in the lead-up to St David’s Day this weekend! Thank you to the lovely people of Pontypridd for the warm welcome.”

The trip, which took place on Wednesday, February 26, was a momentous one for the royal couple, as they reconnected with the Welsh community ahead of the national holiday on March 1.

William and Kate’s visit began at the town’s market, where they met local traders before donning aprons and trying their hand at making the beloved traditional treat.

But the day wasn’t just about baking. Pontypridd was hit hard by Storm Bert and Storm Darragh late last year, causing devastation for businesses and families.

William and Kate later visited the Meadow Street Community Garden, which was also affected but has since been restored by volunteers. At the nearby Fountain Café, they spoke with business owners about the challenges of rebuilding.