Prince William, Kate Middleton leave England after Harry gets major boost

Kate Middleton and Prince William appeared in high spirits as they made their first joint public appearance outside of England since Princess Catherine's cancer battle.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived in south Wales on Wednesday, February 26, just hours after Prince Harry got a major boost in US visa case as a judge ruled that the Duke's private information will remain sealed.

Kensington Palace also released the adorable video of the couple's iconic trip.

Prince William and Princess Kate visited Pontypridd in south Wales, ahead of St. David's Day celebrations on 1st March. The couple's last joint public appearance outside of England came in 2023.

The royal couple spent time with members of the local community, hearing about life in the Welsh town. Their visit included a tour of Pontypridd Market, where they met local business owners.

It is the first public appearance William and Kate have made together in Wales since the Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer in 2024.