Kate Hudson spills her beauty secret for glowing skin

Kate Hudson spills beauty secret for glowing skin

Kate Hudson has recently spilled her beauty secret for glowing skin in a candid interview.

Speaking to Good Housekeeping magazine, the Something Borrowed actress revealed that cold plunging and saunas “both are brilliant for you”.

“If I do a cold plunge before bed, I'll have an amazing night's sleep, even if I just hop into cold water for 30 seconds,” remarked the 45-year-old.

Reflecting on her skincare routine, Kate mentioned that she found “saunas so restorative as well”.

“I have excess skin after my three babies and while it doesn't bother me (it's all part of pregnancy), I think that dry brushing has improved its appearance,” explained the Bride Wars actress.

Another key factor to maintain her skin is “sleep” sharing, “Sometimes I need to sleep and meditate and eat well, and sometimes I need to go out and have a glass of wine with friends.”

“You can be too regimented and that makes it difficult to relax; prioritising community and having a gossip and a laugh is important,” mentioned the Deepwater Horizon actress.

Kate further said that a “walk and talk with a friend can be the best way of breaking out of a negative thinking cycle”.

Lastly, the actress added, “I take coconut oil everywhere I go. That's my basic: it's good for my skin, it's good for my hair and it takes my makeup off.”