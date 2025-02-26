Justin Bieber posts disturbing video online after drug abuse rumours

Justin Bieber weird post amid drug rumours

Justin Bieber is just adding to the already raised concerns about his health.

The Baby hitmaker, 30, posted a strange video to Instagram on Tuesday, where he rapped about getting high while casually snacking on a bag of chips. Shirtless and sitting next to a friend on a plane, Bieber delivered an offbeat freestyle:

"I like a fly guy, I fly high like a magpie, I go high like I'm that guy."

Despite recently shutting down rumors of drug use, Bieber’s glassy-eyed expression and monotone delivery had fans worried. Dressed in Calvin Klein underwear, oversized jeans, and a navy beanie, the pop star’s appearance only fueled speculation.

Comments quickly flooded in, with many expressing concern for his well-being, particularly as a new father to six-month-old Jack Blues.

"Stop Justin. You are a new daddy," one fan urged.

"This is so sad to see," another wrote, while a different user added, "He’s desperate for help! Justin, you are so loved!"

Some drew comparisons to another troubled pop icon, writing, "His eyes expression resemble Britney's."

Bieber’s behavior has been under scrutiny lately, with recent public appearances sparking concerns about his health. However, his representatives have firmly denied any claims of drug use.

"The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true," his rep told TMZ, insisting that Bieber is actually "in one of the best places in his life."

The statement emphasized that Bieber is focused on "actively parenting his newborn son" with wife Hailey Bieber and working on new music.

Despite reassurances, some fans remain unconvinced. One thing is for sure—Justin’s latest video has only intensified the conversation.