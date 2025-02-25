Rihanna admits she 'misses the fun' of dressing up before motherhood

The mom of two has previously opened up about going through postpartum hair loss

Rihanna is known for her bold style, but after having two kids, even she admits getting dressed isn’t as fun as it used to be.

In a new interview for Harper’s Bazaar’s March cover story published Saturday, February 22, the 37-year-old pop icon opened up about how motherhood has shifted her relationship with fashion.

“I feel like getting dressed is a fight on its own [now],” she shared. “Everything is so … logical. What makes sense? What’s easy? What’s fast?”

The mom of two admitted that sometimes, the hassle of putting together an outfit makes her want to stay home. “You go through a fog. And fashion is so much fun, and I miss the fun,” she admitted.

Rihanna welcomed sons RZA and Riot with longtime partner A$AP Rocky in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Since then, it’s not just her wardrobe that’s changed — so has her hair. Speaking with Refinery29 last year, Rihanna revealed she experienced postpartum hair loss in waves, something she wasn’t expecting.

“I thought it would just happen and grow back,” she said, adding that at one point, she started losing hair in patches.

But instead of stressing over it, she got creative with her hairstyles. “At that point, you’re just like, alright, enough is enough” she said.