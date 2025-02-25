Scarlett Johansson's husband Colin Jost reveals their 'million-dollar' ordeal

Scarlett Johansson’s husband Colin Jost offers inside glimpse into their recent ordeal

Scarlett Johansson’s husband Colin Jost is offering an inside glimpse into their recent ordeal after the actress claimed she had lost her $400k engagement ring.

The Saturday Night Live star, who has been married to Scarlett since 2020 and share two children together, revealed his unfiltered thoughts about the situation during an episode of Pop Culture Jeopardy!

Speaking of the million-dollar ring, he said, "My wife actually lost her engagement ring and that she believed she accidentally threw it in the trash."

According to E! News, Jost revealed that he had a tough time going “through 12 dumpsters of trash.”

To his surprise, when Jost returned home empty-handed, the Fly Me to the Moon actress exclaimed that she had found the ring.

He recalled, "I went back to the house and she said, 'Oops! It was in my pocket.’ It was a great day for me."

In 2017, the couple first made headlines when they were spotted together at the Saturday Night Live season 42 finale party.

It wasn’t long until the two tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in 2020 and went on to welcome their son Cosmo just a year later.