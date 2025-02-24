Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater‘s whispered comment laid bare

Ethan Slater, Ariana Grande share sweet moment at SGA Awards 2025

Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande shared many sweet moments at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards, which they attended together.

However, one instance in particular, stood out to the viewers, which featured the couple whispering to each other.

During a short break in the ceremony on Sunday, February 23rd, the lovebirds were seen interacting with other Hollywood stars when Slater said something to the Disney alum.

According to the lip reader, Nicola Hickling, the Broadway actor asked Grande to stay close to him because the crowd around them was “pushing” him.

The Side to Side hitmaker listened carefully and nodded in agreement before patting his hand and turning to wave at someone not caught on camera.

Slater reportedly said, “Stay near. This crowd next to me, they are pushing me,” Hickling told the Daily Mail.

The Wicked co-stars turned couple, who has been dating since 2023, were captured sharing smitten looks throughout the night at the event, despite walking the red carpet separately.

Grande and Slater met at the set of Wicked, which stars her as Glinda and him as Boq.