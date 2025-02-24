Patricia Arquette breaks silence on surviving 'creepy' childhood

Patricia Arquette has recently opened up about her childhood, as she revealed that while growing up, she had to face what she calls a "creepy world."

The actress didn’t hold back when describing the challenges she had to navigate during her younger years.

Patricia opened up to The Guardian: "Honestly, the grossest things that have happened to me did not happen in this business. I grew up at a time when the whole world was pretty blatantly creepy.”

"[I had to cope with] racy jokes and people commenting on your body, or even brushing past you or touching you in a certain way. I would have gone crazy if I took it all personally. I feel like my whole life was a bit of a booby trap of all of that stuff," she added.

The Boyhood star assured her fans that she’s doing just fine now, but she did admit that being aware of her own "beauty" was a bit of a double-edged sword for her at young age

She went on explaining: "My younger life. Now, no. When you’re old, you’re OK. [I considered myself beautiful] and how dangerous it was that others were aware]. My beauty in the world was dangerous for me, and scary.”

Patricia Arquette then revealed that currently she’s not seeing anyone and raising her kids alone. She further explained that she doesn’t know what’s happening in American politics.