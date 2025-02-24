Dara Huang shares exciting update as son Wolfie returns to UK

Dara Huang has embarked on a glamorous getaway to Dubai, just as her son, Wolfie, returned to the UK to reunite with his father, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and stepmother, Princess Beatrice.



The eight-year-old, who recently spent his half-term break in Miami with his mother, is now back in the UK to resume school.

However, instead of heading home to her stylish Mayfair residence, Huang took to Instagram to share her sunny escape, posting stunning snaps of Dubai with the caption: "Hello Dubai."

Meanwhile, Wolfie has likely settled back into life with Edoardo and Beatrice at their countryside retreat in the Cotswolds. The couple, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2020, live with their daughters, Sienna, three, and newborn Athena.

Wolfie continues to balance life between London with his mother and the Cotswolds with his father and royal stepmother, who has embraced her role with ease, frequently stepping out with her stepson at public engagements.

Huang and Edoardo, who were once engaged, ended their relationship in 2018, with Edoardo later finding love with the Princess of York. Despite their split, the former couple remains devoted to co-parenting their son.

With Wolfie settling back into his UK routine, Huang is soaking up the Dubai sun—an intriguing contrast to life back home.