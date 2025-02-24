Lindsay Lohan's dad jailed for 'continuous violence against the family'

Michael and Kate have been estranged since Kate filed for divorce after a domestic battery incident in 2018

Lindsay Lohan’s father, Michael Lohan, has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife, Kate Major.

A spokesperson for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Page Six that the 64-year-old was taken into custody in Texas on Saturday, February 22, and charged with “continuous violence against the family.”

Authorities were reportedly called after Major, 42, spotted Michael outside a doctor’s office. She later filed a report claiming he had flipped her out of a chair days earlier. A female deputy noted visible bruising, and Major complained of pain.

Michael is currently being held on a $30,000 bond, with his mugshot obtained by TMZ.

Michael and Major’s tumultuous relationship has been making headlines for years. The two married in 2014 but have been estranged since 2018, when Major filed for divorce shortly after she was arrested for domestic battery. She also sought full custody of their two sons, Landon and Logan.

Michael, who shares daughter Lindsay and three other children with ex-wife Dina Lohan, has a history of legal troubles. He was previously arrested in 2020 for alleged domestic violence, and in June 2024, police were called during a heated confrontation between him and Major.