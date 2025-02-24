Meghan Markle releases rare footage of Montecito home amid backlash

Meghan Markle pays no heed to backlash as she releases delightful video

Meghan Markle released delightful glimpses of her Montecito home amid the ongoing backlash aimed at her new rebranded lifestyle project, As Ever.

Taking to Instagram, the Duchess of Sussex surprised fans by posting rare footage of her life with Prince Harry and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, at their US-based home.

In the first video, Meghan is seen taking a walk in her lush green garden, captioning the video, "A small break from work to soak in the weekend."

One of the videos featured the Duchess' dog who was also enjoying the bright sunny day with her.

The footage which grabbed the attention of fans was Meghan watering plants and later she was joined by little Archie.

The former Suits actress also plucked a homegrown orange from a tree and made a fresh citrus drink.

It is important to note that Meghan Markle issued a heartfelt life update after she landed in trouble due to claims of copying made against her brand logo and name.

However, now it appears that the Duchess seemingly paid no heed to the trolls as she continues living a positive life with her family.