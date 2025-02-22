Kate Middleton receives emotional message from Meghan Markle as crisis grow

Meghan Markle made an emotional plea to Princess Kate amid the ongoing royal feud.

As per Radar Online, the Duchess of Sussex reached out to the future Queen with a request to play a peacemaker between the Sussexes and the royal family.

The former Suits actress seemingly expressed her desire to get a blessing from Buckingham Palace after she and her husband Prince Harry's back-to-back controversial moves.

The source said, "Kate is heartsick over how William and Harry have been at odds these past few years. The world saw how close they were as children, especially after the death of their mother, Princess Diana."

"Meghan is hoping to leverage Kate's generosity and good nature to get what she wants – an invitation back into the royal fold for her and Harry," an insider stated.

However, the report revealed Catherine's husband and the future King Prince William is a "stickler for loyalty."

The Prince of Wales believes that Harry and Meghan "have shown their true colors, and he isn't interested in their crocodile tears."