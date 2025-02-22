Dua Lipa’s boyfriend Callum Turner joins James Bond favourites

Dua Lipa’s love interest Callum Turner eyes James Bond role among top contender

Dua Lipa’s boyfriend Callum Turner entered the spotlight as a new top contender for the iconic role of James Bond.

Since Amazon’s MGM Studios took the charge to helm the James Bond film franchise under a new joint venture, AMZN.O, with longtime rights holders Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, the news has created a buzz around who will be the next 007.

According to the betting website Ladbrokes, the top contenders suggested by fans to don the iconic tuxedo after Daniel Craig's 2021 exit are Kick-Ass actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Happy Valley star James Norton, and Theo James from Divergent.

More suitable names to take the lead in the upcoming 26th Bond film include Idris Elba and Henry Cavill.

However, the latest name to emerge, among others, is the British actor Turner. According to a 2022 source quoted by The Daily Express in the UK, Bond producers expressed "much interest" in him for a potential 007 role.

The Masters of the Air star has addressed the rumours, jokingly telling People in December 2023 that his mom might be behind the buzz and expressing admiration for producer Broccoli.

With Turner joining the exciting list, fans anticipated the Levitating singer could sing a theme song for her boyfriend’s potential James Bond movie.