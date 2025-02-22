Voletta Wallace is the mother of one of the greatest rapper, the Notorious B.I.G.

Monroe County Coroner Thomas Yanac confirmed her death to The Associated Press, saying the protector of the late rapper’s legacy breathed her last on Friday morning, February 21, at her home in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

Reportedly she died of natural causes following a year in hospice care.

For the unversed, The Notorious B.I.G., whose real name is Christopher Wallace, was shot to death at the age of 24 in Los Angeles in 1997.

He was survived hy his wife, musician and actress Faith Evans, and their two children Christopher Jordan Waalac and T’yanna Dream Wallace.

Voletta was a dedicated keeper of the legacy left behind by her son, who was the greatest rappers of his times.

In addition, Revolt reported that she made an appearance in Biggie's Juicy music video in 1994 and inspired the lyrics "She loves to show me off of course/smiles every time my face is up in The Source."

Following her son’s death, the mother of the talented rapper launched the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation, which provides educational resources for children.

In 2003, Voletta honoured mothers of other musicians who died tragically, including, Aaliyah, Big L , Big Pun, Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, Tupac Shakur, Jam Master Jay, and Freaky Tah; at "B.I.G. Night Out," a benefit for the foundation.