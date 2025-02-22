Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez are legally single after divorce ruling

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce is officially finalised after almost a year of separation.

According to court documents obtained by People magazine, Lopez and Affleck's marriage has been officially dissolved, with the Los Angeles County Superior Court ruling that the couple is now legally single as of February 21.

This development comes even though the couple had already reached a divorce settlement on January 6.

The Atlas star, 55, and Affleck, 52, initially rekindled their romance in 2021 and tied the knot in a private ceremony in Las Vegas in July 2022. The couple later held a larger ceremony in Georgia on August 20, 2022, surrounded by friends and family.

However, exactly two years after their Georgia wedding, Lopez filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

She listed April 26, 2024, as the date of separation. With the court's ruling, Lopez and Affleck are now officially divorced, marking the end of their marriage.

The singer-actor filed for divorce from Affleck at the Los Angeles County Superior Court, requesting no spousal support for either party and split attorney's fees. She also asked to restore her former name, Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

Lopez and the Argo star will share the profit from the sale of their Beverly Hills mansion, which was listed in July 2024. The exact division of the sale price will remain confidential.

Since finalising their divorce in January, both Lopez and Affleck have been focused on work. Lopez premiered her new movie musical Kiss of the Spider Woman at Sundance, which Affleck's company produced.

The Batman star recently appeared in a Dunkin' Donuts commercial with his brother Casey and will soon star in The Accountant 2, a sequel to his 2016 action-thriller.