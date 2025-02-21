Kylie Kelce sets record straight on Taylor Swift’s cooking

Kylie Kelce reveals the truth about Taylor Swift’s homecooked meal

Kylie Kelce dished on her previous confession about refusing to eat Taylor Swift’s homecooked meal, and shut down the reports that misinterpreted her admission.

The 32-year-old former athlete gave an explanation on Thursday, February 20th, saying, “You guys might have seen I also got the chance to sit down with Alex Cooper for an episode of Call Her Daddy while I was in New Orleans.”

“Now there’s been quite a few tabloid headlines from our conversation but there’s one in particular that’s given me no choice but to bring back a segment near and dear to my heart: ‘F—k around and find out,'” during her podcast, Not Gonna Lie.

The golf coach slammed one report in particular which caused some “confusion” with the headline, ‘Why Kylie Kelce Refused to Eat Taylor Swift’s Home-Cooked Meal on Double Date with Singer.'”

Kelce claimed that although the meal was cooked by Swift’s private chef and not the pop superstar, she did not “refuse” it but could not stomach it because of being pregnant.

“The home-cooked meals that I did not get to enjoy were not because I ‘refused’ to eat them but because the child in my womb overwhelmed me with hormones that suggested that if I consume anything other than crackers that it might be seen again,” she said.

She went on to say, “Anyone that has experienced pregnancy nausea knows that it’s not a choice. At 8 weeks [pregnant], that’s not a choice.”

The expecting mother added, “And you know what? Sometimes that’s me. I didn’t refuse anything, I wouldn’t refuse anything — especially if I was without child.”

Despite being “unable to stomach” the home-cooked meal, the podcast host revealed that she “did get a chance to try” Swift’s “Funfetti pancakes” later.

“They hit,” said Kelce of Anti-Hero hitmaker’s pancakes, “They were so good. Baby liked them, I loved them. They were very very good.”