Prince William to take precautions amid serious cancer threats

Prince William, following the death of his former military flight instructor, Flight Sergeant Zach Stubbings, is set to undergo a series of medical examinations.

Stubbings, who trained the prince during his time at RAF Valley from 2010 to 2013, passed away at the age of 47 after a ten-year battle with multiple myeloma, a bone marrow and blood cancer.

The death has raised concerns about the health risks associated with prolonged exposure to toxic exhaust fumes from military helicopters, such as the Sea King aircraft that William flew during his service.

As per RadarOnline, the prince will undergo preventative medical exams to rule out any conditions linked to his military service, stating, "Heaven forbid that he's developed any form of cancer in the service of his country."

The Royal Family is already dealing with two significant cancer cases, making the timing of these concerns particularly crucial. King Charles and Princess Kate have both been receiving treatment for cancer, with Kate recently announcing that she is in remission after undergoing chemotherapy for six months.

Buckingham Palace staff are taking a cautious approach to William's health, given the impact of cancer on two senior royals. Officials are eager to prevent a "triple whammy" of cancer diagnoses among senior royals, prompting the medical exams.

In response to growing concerns, the MoD has begun testing the exhaust emissions of some military helicopters to determine their impact on crew members' health.