George Clooney reveals exciting new career move away from movies

George Clooney has recently revealed his new career move during an appearance on the latest episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

On February 19, the veteran actor opened up that he’s all set to make his Broadway debut in March which is why he relocated from his French residence in Provence to New York City, along with his two seven-year-old children, whom he shares with wife Amal Clooney.

Sharing insight into how his twins finding this new place, George, who will star in the upcoming play Good Night and Good Luck, admitted, “They love New York!”

“Amal went to NYU so she's been here many times,” continued the 63-year-old.

The Midnight Sky actor further said that his children “love the city…come on, how do you not like the city? It's New York City!”

"They love being here and we're having a really fun time,” he mentioned.

George noted that a “play is kind of a good schedule because, you know, you're working at night, you get to see the kids during the day, so it's okay”.

Elsewhere on the show, the IF actor, who also co-wrote the Broadway play, is based on critically acclaimed 2005 movie that George also co-wrote, directed and starred in.

Dishing out details, the Ocean's Eleven star mentioned that he would perform eight shows a week.

Reflecting on a world of theatre, George stated, “It's scary. But, you know, I haven't done a play in 40 years, so it's one of those things where, and I've never done the Broadway play, so I'm, of course, you know, petrified to do it.”

However, the Money Monster actor added that it's “not such a bad thing doing something that you don't feel both your feet are firmly on the ground. That's not such a bad thing to do”.