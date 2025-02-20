Daniel Craig drops out of DC universe’s ‘Sgt. Rock’ movie lead role

Daniel Craig as DC's 'Sgt. Rock'

Daniel Craig is not going to be a DC superhero after all.

The James Bond star has officially stepped away from consideration for the title role in Sgt. Rock, the upcoming DC Comics adaptation from director Luca Guadagnino (Queer) and screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes.

While reports of Craig’s potential involvement first surfaced in November, a source close to the project clarified that he never formally signed on.

A representative for DC Studios has yet to comment, but the search for a new leading man is already underway, as per Deadline.

For those unfamiliar, Sgt. Rock isn’t your typical DC superhero flick—there are no capes or cosmic battles here. The character, who first appeared in 1959, is a no-nonsense U.S. Army sergeant leading Easy Company through the battlefields of World War II.

And, in true comic book fashion, he later becomes Lex Luthor’s chief of staff.

DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran reportedly see the film as an opportunity to expand the scope of their new DC universe, proving that their vision isn’t just about superheroes but also high-stakes, action-packed storytelling.

Meanwhile, Craig continues to keep his plate full.

His recent performance in Guadagnino’s Queer earned him widespread acclaim, even if it didn’t translate into major awards season recognition.

Up next, he’ll reprise his role as the detective Benoit Blanc in Wake Up Dead Man, the third installment in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out mystery series.

He’s also set to share the screen with Charlize Theron in Two for the Money, directed by Justin Lin.

As for who will ultimately step into Sgt. Rock’s boots, that remains to be seen—but with DC’s commitment to making this a gritty war epic, they’re sure to find a worthy soldier soon.