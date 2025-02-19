Palace shares heartbreaking news about Kate Middleton after King's latest blow

Kate Middleton and Prince William, who are currently travelling abroad with their family, are set to face another separation again.

The Princess of Wales has returned to royal duties and public life after completing her chemotherapy course, but she has not fully recovered, according to a new report.

Princess Catherine has been tipped to avoid a royal tour with Prince William due to "extreme stress", as royal commentator has revealed.

Richard Fitzwilliams, in conversation with GB News, claimed that Kate is unlikely to plan a royal tour while she recovers from cancer, saying: "A tour abroad would be so tremendously stressful for her with the knowledge the world is watching."

On the other hand, a Palace official has also claimed "Princess Kate still requires her doctors' permission to travel abroad, as her recovery process continues following her successful battle against cancer."

The Waleses are currently spending the half term in the Caribbean with Kate's mother, Carole Middleton.

In March last year, the mother-of-three announced she would be stepping back from royal duties following her cancer diagnosis. She rarely stepped out in public in 2024 after completing her preventative chemotherapy treatment in September.

Currently, Prince William and Princess Kate are enjoying fun-filled moments with their kids after taking a break from their royal duties and public engagements.

The latest news comes amid reports comes after King Charles III's fresh blow to Prince Andrew, who turned 65 on Wednesday (February 19). The Duke of York marked his big day without any public acknowledgment from King Charles and senior members of the royal family.