Prince Andrew’s 65th birthday may be his last at Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew is marking his 65th birthday today (Wednesday, February 19), but it could be his last at Royal Lodge as mounting financial pressures and a dispute with King Charles threaten his residence.



The Duke of York, who secured a 75-year lease on the Windsor estate property in 2003, is reportedly struggling to keep up with the required maintenance after his annual £1 million allowance was withdrawn by the King last year.



Under the lease agreement with the Crown Estate, Andrew is responsible for the upkeep of the sprawling 19th-century Grade II-listed home.

Property expert Terry Fisher has weighed in on the situation, warning that the Duke’s future at Royal Lodge is increasingly precarious.

"While immediate eviction seems unlikely, the pressure is building. If crucial repairs aren’t completed, Andrew's grip on the property could weaken significantly over the next year," he said.

Recent reports indicate that an inspection uncovered substantial structural issues, with repair costs estimated at around £1 million.

Photos from last year also showed visible signs of neglect across the estate. If the property falls into severe disrepair, the Crown Estate may have grounds to reclaim it.

As tensions with the King persist and financial strains mount, Andrew’s tenure at Royal Lodge remains in jeopardy—making this birthday one of uncertainty rather than celebration.