Meghan Markle launches Instagram account after revealing lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle has taken her lifestyle brand to the next level by launching a separate Instagram feed for As Ever, her newly rebranded company.

The Duchess of Sussex announced on her personal Instagram account, inviting fans to follow her new venture.

In a post shared on February 18, Meghan teased the upcoming launch of her website, where fans will be able to shop her curated selection of products this spring.

The accompanying photo shows Meghan enjoying a quiet moment, spreading honey on a croissant alongside her signature jam.

The launch of As Ever's Instagram account comes just a day after Meghan revealed the new name of her lifestyle brand, replacing the previously announced American Riviera Orchard.

Speaking in a selfie-style video on her personal Instagram page, Meghan expressed her excitement about the upcoming launch of her show and business, saying, "The cat's out of the bag... I'm so excited for my show and my business."

"Last year, I had thought, 'American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name.' It’s my neighborhood; it’s a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area," she added.

"Then Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business. which was huge. So I thought about it, and I’ve been waiting for a moment to share a name that I had secured in 2022, and this is the moment, and it’s called As Ever."

She also revealed the products shoppers can expect to buy.

"Of course, there will be fruit preserves; I think we’re all clear at this point that jam is my jam. But there are so many more products that I just love, and now it's time to share them with you. So I just can’t wait for you to see it. Thanks, guys!" she concluded.