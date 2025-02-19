Paris Hilton surprised by son Phoenix’s first swear word

Paris Hilton reacts to son Phoenix’s new slang habit

Paris Hilton got surprised by what her son Phoenix just said.

The actress is embracing all the surprises that come with motherhood—including some unexpected language lessons from her son, Phoenix.

The 43-year-old socialite and entrepreneur recently shared a hilarious parenting moment on TikTok, revealing that her one-year-old son accidentally dropped his first F-bomb.

In a now-viral clip, Paris is seen reacting in shock as Phoenix casually blurts out the expletive.

“What did you just say? Oh my God,” she exclaims, clearly caught off guard. But even in the chaos, Paris can’t help but see the humor in it. “I know I shouldn’t laugh, but I can’t help it. Toddlers are actually little comedians,” she captioned the post.

Despite the unexpected vocabulary, Paris is soaking in every moment with Phoenix and her younger daughter, London.

“They grow up so fast. Every day he's growing more and more, so it's just good to soak in every moment,” she shared, reflecting on life as a mom. The heartwarming video also captures some sweet family moments, including baby London—nicknamed “Lundy”—reaching up for cuddles.

“Lundy wants cuddles. Cuddle girl, you want to come up?” Paris coos in the clip, proving that despite the occasional slip-up, her little ones are all about love and snuggles.

The Hilton kids are also making their mark in the spotlight, recently rocking their first pink carpet appearance.

Phoenix and London stole the show last month, posing like pros just like their famous mama.

“Look at that pout, oh my gosh, that is so cute,” one commentator gushed over Phoenix’s adorable expressions. Paris beamed with pride as her little ones worked the cameras. “It’s official, those kids already know their angles,” another added.

Paris, who has seamlessly transitioned from reality TV royalty to devoted mom, says she’s fully embracing this new phase of life. “I feel so blessed. My life is so complete. I’m so obsessed with my little angels,” she shared, radiating joy.

The sweet family moment comes just after Kris Jenner showered Paris with love on her 44th birthday.

The Kardashians matriarch, 69, took to Instagram to celebrate her longtime friend, writing, “You radiate beauty inside and out, and you are such an inspiration to everyone around you.”

Kris went on to praise Paris as an “incredible mother, wife, sister, daughter, aunt, cousin, and friend” and applauded her for being a powerhouse businesswoman.

Paris, touched by the heartfelt tribute, responded with love, calling the message “iconic” and thanking Kris for her unwavering support. The two have shared a close bond for years, with Paris even jokingly referring to Kris as one of her honorary “aunties.”

Between birthday love, pink carpet debuts, and surprise toddler moments, it’s safe to say Paris Hilton is living her best life—F-bombs and all!