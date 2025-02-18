Meghan Markle was teasing her new brand name for months before big reveal

Meghan Markle is renaming her lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle has been dropping hints about her lifestyle brand’s renaming ever since returning to Instagram.

On February 18, the Duchess of Sussex revealed in a personal Instagram video that American Riviera Orchard would now be called As Ever.

"Last year, I had thought, 'American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name,'" she explained, noting that it tied her brand too closely to Santa Barbara. “So I thought about it, and I’ve been waiting for a moment to share a name that I had secured in 2022, and this is the moment, and it’s called As Ever.”

While the rebrand may seem new, Meghan has been subtly using “As Ever” as her signature sign-off on Instagram since January 1, when she launched her personal account, @meghan.

Posts ranging from her Netflix show With Love, Meghan to a heartfelt Valentine’s tribute to Prince Harry have all ended with “As Ever, Meghan” or simply “As Ever, M.”

The phrase first appeared in a January 2 post about her Netflix series, which was later delayed to March due to the California wildfires. It also showed up in posts about her late dog Guy and a Billie Eilish merch gift to a fan.