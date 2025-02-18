[embed_video1 url=videoid6367172610112 style=center playertype=bc] Kylie Jenner drives Timothee Chalamet ‘wild’ with new look

As Kylie Jenner continued to spark debate regarding undergoing beauty surgeries, here’s what her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet thinks of his girlfriend’s transformation.

While the Kardashians star has been the centre of attention, a source revealed to Life & Style that the Dune star is loving her "amped-up curves."

"People can say all they want about Kylie looking plastic or her boobs being too big, but all that matters to her is how her boyfriend feels, and the fact is, it drives Timothee wild," the insider shared, noting that A Complete Unknown actor is utterly smitten with the reality star.

"He thinks she’s gorgeous and loves amped-up up curves. They have a very passionate connection, and when they’re out of the public eye, he’s always all over her," they spilled insights from the lovebirds’ romance.

This inside scoop from the intimate relationship comes just ahead of the couple’s two-year anniversary.

For the unversed, the Wonka actor and Jenner, 27, began dating in April 2023. Earlier this month, another source told the outlet that their close circle was surprised the couple had stayed together this long.

Additionally, another tipster revealed that the couple has talked about marriage and kids with the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, saying she would "100 percent love" to start a family with Timothée, 29.