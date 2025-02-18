Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner stun fans with rings on their fingers

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner didn't just coordinate their outfits, they matched in more ways than one.

Page Six pointed out that the couple, in addition to making a stunning appearance at the 2025 BAFTA Awards in all-black outfits, was wearing matching Cartier rings.

At the star-studded ceremony, held at London's Royal Festival Hall, on Sunday, February 16, Chalamet, who was nominated for his leading role in A Complete Unknown, was clad in a classic black Bottega Veneta suit paired with a black T-shirt.

He completed his look with black dress shoes and accessorised it with Cartier Jewellery, wearing an 18k white gold Panthère de Cartier necklace and 18k white gold Panthère de Cartier ring.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet wore matching rings during their BAFTAs attendance

As for the Khy founder, she bedazzled the crowd in a vintage black gown featuring a plunging neckline adorned with sequin embellishment.

She completed her look for the prestigious ceremony with eye-catching jewellery, including a ring nearly identical to the one the Dune star wore.

The Kardashians star rounds out her glamorous appearance with silver strappy heels to match her earrings and tins.

Her locks were neatly pulled back in an updo while some strands framed her face.

The couple, who were first romantically linked in April 2023, once again were packed on PDA as they were spotted holding hands during the BAFTAs.

Reportedly, Jenner and Chalamet chatted throughout the night, including one instance when the Wonka star leaned in towards his girlfriend to whisper something in her ear.