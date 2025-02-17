Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet heat up BAFTAs with adorable chemistry

Timothée Chalamet is flaunting his softer side to the world, making headlines his sweet gesture at the BAFTA Awards.

The reality star Kylie Jenner and Hollywood’s actor Chalamet are no longer seen as an "odd couple." In fact, they’ve become the real deal, according to an expert body language person.

The couple surprised everyone there when they both appeared together at this year’s BAFTA Film Awards, giving major couple goals, and fans are convinced that it's another sign of their deep connection.

However, relationship expert Judi James agreed and called them the real deal and noting how their bond is being embraced.

Timothée was nominated for his role in A Complete Unknown, while his lover Kylie was there by his side supporting him throughout. However, she’s been his biggest supporter, joining him at events like the Berlin Film Festival and more.

Judi, who was analyzing the couple at the event night, she told the Mirror what she obserbed: "Now that Kylie seems firmly established as Timothee's plus one for award nights she also appears to have finally been shown the ultimate gesture of respect as a celebrity partner by Timothee dropping his state of eternal teenager wardrobe choices and dressing to match her stubborn insistence of sophisticated, sensual elegance.”

She also mentioned that the couple seemed unlikely pair in the past. Now despite the affectionate gestures, their body language still didn’t fully reflect a deep and personal connection.

She revealed, "Kylie's body language suggests awareness and a very adult sense of desire to shield, support and encourage her man.”