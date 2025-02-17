Saoirse Ronan spills her obsession for latest reality show

Saoirse Ronan has recently spilled the obsession for latest reality show in a candid interview.

Speaking with W magazine, the Blitz actress revealed that she would love to watch Married At First Sight Australia, her favourite reality show.

“The Aussies are extra! As they say it themselves, they are so hectic. They take it somewhere else,” admitted the 30-year-old.

Ronan mentioned that she “skipped the American version and the one in the UK. I’ve gone straight to Australia”.

Although MAFS has aired in six different countries, the Australian format reportedly garnered celebrity fans such as Lindsay Lohan and Sam Smith, in addition to Ronan.

When asked if couples in the reality show stay together, the Normal People star replied, “Yeah! None of them do.”

“In the season that I'm currently watching, I don't think any of them stay together. Except for one couple,” explained The Outrun actress.

Sharing details, Ronan added, “They were matched with different people and then they started secretly texting... behind each other's backs.”

The actress also mentioned that she would like to meet the Australian, calling it her “long-held dream”.

“If I met someone from Married At First Sight Australia, I would die,” she quipped.

Ronan noted, “They're too hectic. We're not hectic enough for them.”