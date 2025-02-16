Dave Grohl reunites with wife Jordyn Blum for the 1st time since baby scandal

Dave Grohl publicly confessed to cheating which led to a baby

Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum have been spotted together for the first time since the Foo Fighters frontman publicly confessed to fathering a child outside of their 20-plus years marriage.

On Tuesday, February 11, the rock star and his wife were seen out and about in Los Angeles.

Per Page Six, Blum, 48, picked up Grohl, 56, from a home in the San Fernando Valley. In photos obtained by the outlet, Grohl carried a duffle bag as he got into the car, and the two were seen chatting.

Neither appeared to wear their wedding rings.

The sighting comes five months after Grohl revealed in a September 2024 Instagram statement that he had welcomed "a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage." He acknowledged the impact of his actions, adding, "I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness."

Grohl and Blum, who married in 2003, share three daughters: Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10. Though the “betrayal felt too heavy” for Blum at first, reports suggested the couple is now “hoping to work things out.”

A source told People, “She’s still unhappy and not wearing her wedding ring, but things have calmed down.”