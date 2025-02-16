Miley Cyrus appears all smiles with mom Tish amid family drama

Miley Cyrus and mom Tish make joint red-carpet appearance

Miley Cyrus seemed to shake off the rumours about family drama as she brought her mother Trish to Saturday Night Live.

The 32-year-old and her mum, 57, walked the red carpet together at the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert live special on Friday, February 14th.

Miley donned a black leather gown with a tulle train, and paired it with strappy heels.

While Tish sported a black jumpsuit, as the mother-daughter duo posed for their red-carpet pictures together at Radio City Music Hall.

The Disney alum later took the stage to perform her hit track Flowers and dedicated it to the creator of the show, Lorne Michaels.

Honouring him, Miley said, “I love you, Lorne Michaels.”

This comes after the Grammy-winner’s dad Billy Ray Cyrus sparked speculations about his health as he performed at a presedential inaugural ball.

Miley’s brother Trace Cyrus shared that their dad is not healthy and the family is worried about him.

“Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away. Noah desperately has wanted you to be a part of her life and you haven’t even been there for her. That’s your baby girl. She deserves better. Somehow just like me she still idolizes you though,” he wrote on Instagram.