Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas spotted on Valentine's eve stroll

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were recently spotted together in London, sparking widespread attention from fans.

The actress, known for her role in Blade Runner 2049, and the Mission: Impossible star were seen strolling through the Soho district on February 13, just a day before Valentine's Day.

As they walked, the pair carried what appeared to be a takeaway bag from a restaurant. They also took a moment to stop and chat with fans, posing for photos as seen in pictures published by the Daily Mail.

De Armas, 36, was dressed in a stylish outfit consisting of blue trousers, gold ballet flats, a black blazer, and a matching top. Cruise, 62, wore a classic ensemble featuring a beige button-down shirt, navy blazer, and matching slacks.

Neither celebrity has discussed their night out, their relationship, or how they met, and they have no acting projects in common.

In a 2023 interview, De Armas had praised the actor while discussing how she had physically pushed herself for her part in the film Ghosted.

USA Today quoted the actress as saying she's "not at a Tom Cruise level yet."

"But I can appreciate what he does 100 percent now, and I totally get why he does it," she said. "He's so mind-blowing."

The appearance by Cruise and de Armas occurs months before the release of their most recent action pictures. In the final installment of the popular espionage series, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, which was mainly filmed in London and is scheduled to open in theatres on May 23, the actor plays spy Ethan Hunt once more.

De Armas most recently filmed an assassin role in the John Wick spinoff, Ballerina. The movie will be released on June 6.

The actress was spotted kissing Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, in Madrid nearly three months prior to Cruise and De Armas' London date.