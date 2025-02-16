Jamie Campbell Bower reveals ‘serious’ effects of villain roles

‘Stranger Things’ star Jamie Campbell Bower ‘honest’ drawbacks of villain roles

Jamie Campbell Bower, who played Vecna in Stranger Things season 4, opened up about how playing villains has affected his personal life.

The 36-year-old actor shared that he is considering taking a break from portraying villain characters for a while.

During a panel discussion at MegaCon Orlando in Florida, on February 9th, Bower reflected on his roles, saying, "It's funny. I was talking to my therapist the other day," and reassured the audience that he was "dead serious" about the recent therapy session. "I'm not lying."

“We were going through some stuff, and he was like, 'We really need to make sure that you carve out time for you whenever you're working next.’ I turned around to him, and I was like, 'Yeah, to be honest with you, man, I just don't think I'll be doing another bad guy for a minute.'”

He admitted, "Like it f---s me up.”

The Twilight Saga star went on to say that, “It's been amazing, and it's been an incredible journey, to join the show from season 4, to be part of something that so many people love and something that I loved as well and still love. But I definitely am ready to hang up the foam latex and wish him a slippery farewell."

Although Bower previously expressed sadness over saying goodbye to the series, it seems he is ready to take a break from the character after the season finale.