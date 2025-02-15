King Charles gives Prince Harry stern warning ahead of UK return

King Charles made a stern decision about his estranged son Prince Harry as he narrowly escapes a legal situation.

The Duke of Sussex’s case over his US immigration application, which was closed five months ago, was once again reopened, adding to cancer-stricken King’s list of worries.

There were speculations that Harry could possibly be deported especially after Trump, who publicly expressed his dislike for Harry and Meghan, assumed presidency of USA.

However, Trump made a snide remark, sharing that he won’t deport Harry as he’s “got enough problems” with his “terrible wife”.

According to royal expert Hillary Fordwich the King is determined that there is no attention on Harry and Meghan given that they are dealing with an unpredictable president.

The King “is and has always been conflict averse” and hopes that Harry “remains out of sight and out of mind.”

She told Fox News Digital that the monarch “remains focused on both his cancer recovery and dedication to duty, serving his people.”

The comments come after Daily Mail’s Richard Eden claimed that it would be a “relief” if Harry remains in California.

However, the Duke of Sussex is set to return to the UK to continue his police security legal battle against the UK Home office. While the case is bound to get media attention, Charles expects Harry to keep the conflicts at bay.