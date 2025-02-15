Benny Blanco opens up about his 'soulmate' Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco is talking openly about his love with Selena Gomez, his fiancée.

In a recent cover article for Interview Magazine, the 36-year-old Grammy-nominated producer/musician disclosed how he and Gomez, 32, complement one another.

“I have the best time. I’m more of an introvert that can be an extrovert, but the obligation has to be there,” she explained. “So it’s nice to have someone who balances that out and gets me out of the house.”

The music producer added that their dynamic is “so good” because “she calms [him] down when [he] needs it,” and he will get her out of the house.

“She’s the first person that I’ve been with where I’m like, ‘I don’t even give a f— what’s going on. I could sit in this bed with you for 72 hours and feel like I didn’t miss anything,’ ” he explained.

“She’s like my f—ing heroin and Xanax combined,” the producer confessed.

“Whenever I’m feeling anything but perfect, she knows the exact thing to say. I’m so pissed that it took this long. It’s like, ‘How did we not figure this out sooner?’ I’m 36 years old,” he added.

The Who Says singer emphasized the importance of timing in her relationship with Blanco, stating, "Time is everything."

The couple's collaboration extends beyond their romance, as they had previously worked together on music projects. Blanco co-produced two tracks, Kill Em with Kindness and Same Old Love, from Gomez's 2015 album Revival.

They also teamed up on the 2019 song I Can't Get Enough, featuring J Balvin and Tainy. Blanco reflected on his personal growth, revealing that before meeting Gomez, he had made a conscious decision to focus on becoming a better person and finding the right partner.

“Now I worship the ground she walks on and I feel like she’s the same way to me,” he admitted. “There’s no ego between us. She’s praying for me to win and I’m praying for her to win.”

“And I wake up in the morning—I know she does the same thing—and I’m like, ‘How can I make her life better?’ ” he continued. “Holding her isn’t close enough. I want to be inside of her whole body.”

“I just feel a thing for her that I can’t even explain.” He confessed: “I’m so sappy.”

The Rare beauty mogul replied that Blanco's comments were "very romantic."

"I just smile all day," he added. "I’m so scared she’s just going to wake up and be like, 'What? No.' " However, Gomez refuted that and said Blanco is "stuck" with her.

The Single Soon singer recently revealed that she and Blanco are set to release their debut collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, scheduled to drop on March 21.