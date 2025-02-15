‘Bridgerton’ Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha reveal bold decision for Season 4

Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha talks about their role preparations in 'Bridgerton season four'

Bridgerton season four main leads, Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha made a surprising admission about how they prepared for their roles.

In conversation with People magazine at Netflix’s series Season of Love fan event on February 14th, Thompson who plays Benedict Bridgerton in show, revealed why he opted not to take advice from previous leads.

"I was tempted to ask," he admitted, referring to Regé-Jean Page, Jonathan Bailey and Luke Newton. "I was tempted and then I thought, no, I'm just gonna find out myself how I want, how I feel, how it feels to me."

Ha, who will play Thompson’s love interest in the upcoming season, shared a similar sentiment.

"I kind of wanted to just feel this journey for myself and kind of figure out the wars on my own."

However, Ha did stay in touch with some of the show's former leading actress, including Phoebe Dynevor, Simone Ashley and Nicola Coughlan.

She explained that the three women reassured her that fans would be "supportive" and that she had no reason to be "scared". They also encouraged her to reach out if she needed help.

The tradition of offering advice to the upcoming leads in Bridgerton most likely started with Bailey and Ashley.

After season two explored Anthony and Kate Sharma’s love story, Ashley told the outlet she made sure that season three leads, Newton and Coughlan, knew "that they had someone, that they had a friend."

The fourth season, which consists of eight episodes, is still in production, with no confirmed release date.